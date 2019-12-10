US sanctions individuals suspected of human rights abuses

JERUSALEM (AP) — Barring a nearly unfathomable about-face, Israel was headed Wednesday toward an unprecedented third election within a year — prolonging a political stalemate that has paralyzed the government and undermined many citizens' faith in the democratic process.

Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief challenger Benny Gantz have for weeks insisted they want to avoid another costly election campaign that is expected to produce similar results. But neither has been willing to compromise on their core demands for a power-sharing agreement. Netanyahu's recent indictment on corruption charges has added a murky legal imbroglio to the saga.