Two elderly Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers infected with coronavirus have died

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess is anchored at the Yokohama Port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The cruise ship will begin letting passengers off the boat on Wednesday after it’s been in quarantined for 14 days. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

According to Japan’s NHK News, an 87-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have died. Both were infected with COVID-19. They are so far the only passengers who have died.

The NHK report can be read in Japanese here.