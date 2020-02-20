Two elderly Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers infected with coronavirus have died

According to Japan’s NHK News, an 87-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have died. Both were infected with COVID-19. They are so far the only passengers who have died.
The NHK report can be read in Japanese here.
