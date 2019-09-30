Turkey to keep up efforts to shed light on Khashoggi killing

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will continue with efforts to shed light on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a Washington Post op-ed published Monday, Erdogan described the journalist’s killing by a Saudi hit squad as “arguably the most influential and controversial incident of the 21st Century.”

His comments come ahead of the first anniversary of Khashoggi’s Oct. 2 slaying at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Erdogan said Turkey would keep asking: “Where are Khashoggi’s remains? Who signed the Saudi journalist’s death warrant? Who dispatched the 15 killers . aboard two planes to Istanbul.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview that he takes “full responsibility” for Khashoggi’s grisly death but denied allegations that he ordered it.