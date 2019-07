ROME (AP) — The U.N. World Food Program said Tuesday it will triple the number of people it is providing food and cash assistance to in northeastern Congo's Ituri province, which is facing inter-ethnic violence and an Ebola epidemic.

WFP said a resurgence of clashes between ethnic groups has claimed at least 160 lives in recent weeks and has forced tens of thousands of additional people to flee their homes, many of whom are malnourished.