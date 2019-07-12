Tourist on electric scooter stopped in Oslo’s tunnel system

The police talks to a tourist after he drove an electric scooter in the Opera tunnel in Oslo, Friday, July 12, 2019. Police in Oslo say they have stopped a foreign tourist who was caught on surveillance cameras riding through part of a vast and busy tunnel system in the center of the Norwegian capital on an electric scooter. Police tweeted that the male tourist, who wasn’t identified, had followed a route given by Google Maps to explain why he had entered the nearly 16-kilometer (10-mile) long Opera Tunnel complex. (Trond Reidar Teigan/NTB Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Oslo say they have stopped a foreign tourist who was caught on surveillance cameras riding through part of a vast and busy tunnel system in the center of the Norwegian capital on an electric scooter.

Police tweeted that the male tourist, who wasn’t identified, had followed a route given by Google Maps to explain why he had entered the nearly 16-kilometer (10-mile) long Opera Tunnel complex in downtown Oslo on Friday.

Police said he “quickly realized that this was not wise and drove extremely carefully toward the exit.” Police said he wasn’t fined.

The complex is made up of an interconnected system of tunnels between two central Oslo neighborhoods, Ryen and Filipstad, and includes an underwater tunnel.