Thousands drenched in red in Spain’s ‘Tomatina’ battle

International

by: ALICIA LEÓN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual “Tomatina”, tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

BUÑOL, Spain (AP) — More than 20,000 people pelted each other with ripe tomatoes Wednesday in the annual “Tomatina” street battle in a town in eastern Spain that has become a major tourist attraction.

The party saw 145 tons of tomatoes offloaded from six trucks into crowds packing Buñol’s streets for the midday hour-long battle.

The fight left participants and the surrounding streets awash in red pulp.

Participants donned swimming goggles to protect their eyes.

Organizers hosed the streets down moments after the event’s end at noon while participants used public showers or the town river.

“It’s just amazing. Absolutely loved every minute of it,” said Abby Tacktee, 28, from Newcastle, England. “It’s was just a laugh a minute.”

The event, which costs 12 euros (about $13) for a basic ticket, with 5,000 tickets reserved for town residents and 17,000 for people from outside.

The event has been held for 74 years and was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the tomato-producing region.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Man arrested for stealing a trailer in the Waianae area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested for stealing a trailer in the Waianae area"

Justin Cruz WX 8-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Cruz WX 8-27-19"

New shots required for new school year

Thumbnail for the video titled "New shots required for new school year"

New proposal seeks to get Biki to start paying for its usage of City property

Thumbnail for the video titled "New proposal seeks to get Biki to start paying for its usage of City property"

Pedestrian deaths continue to rise at record pace in Hawaii

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian deaths continue to rise at record pace in Hawaii"

Hawaii Woodshow Na Laau o Hawaii calls for entries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawaii Woodshow Na Laau o Hawaii calls for entries"
More Local News

Trending Stories