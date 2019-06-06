Spain caretaker PM Sánchez will try to form government

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Thursday that work to form a “stable government for the next four years” will begin next week with meetings with leaders of rival parties.

Sánchez’s Socialist party won the most votes in April 28 national elections but fell short of a majority and will need to support to remain in charge.

Sánchez spoke after the Spanish Parliament’s speaker, Meritxell Batet, announced that Spanish King Felipe VI had proposed Sánchez as the candidate to form a government.

Under Spain’s Constitution, the process to form a government begins with the monarch holding a round of talks with the leaders of political parties in the parliament before proposing a candidate.

The far-left We Can party is pushing to enter into a coalition, but the Socialists have said they would prefer to govern as a minority.

The conservative Popular Party, the center-right Citizens, and the far-right Vox parties have all said they will vote against Sánchez.

Sánchez said the four pillars of his government’s agenda will be fighting climate change, advancing the country’s digital transformation, reducing inequality and working for a stronger Europe.