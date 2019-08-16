South Korean president vows for reunification with North by 2045 in Liberation Day address

South Korean president Moon Jae-in issued a public speech on August 15th in commemoration of the 74th Liberation Day. Among the topics addressed in the speech were calls to co-host the summer Olympics with North Korea in 2032, and to reunify the peninsula by 2045 — the 100th anniversary of Korea’s division into North and South.

President Moon also addressed ongoing trade disputes with Japan: “If Japan chooses the path of dialogue and cooperation, we will gladly join hands.”

Liberation Day, called Gwangbokjeol in Korean (which translates literally to “the day the light returned”) commemorates the end of Japanese occupation of Korea. It is celebrated in both North and South Korea.

You can read the full text of President Moon’s speech here.