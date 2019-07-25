Schiphol fuel problem resolved, but airport warns of delays

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport is warning passengers that delays caused by a fuel delivery problem will drag on into a second day.

The airport, one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs, says it expects “a somewhat disrupted day” Thursday and travelers “can experience delays and possible cancellations.”

On Wednesday, thousands of passengers were stranded at Schiphol and other airports in Europe as some 300 flights to and from Amsterdam were canceled because aircraft could not be refueled from early afternoon until late in the evening.

Schiphol spokeswoman Willemeike Koster says some 1,300 people slept overnight on field beds hastily set up at the airport.

The delays are hitting the airport when it already is very busy due to Dutch summer vacations.