HONOLULU (KHON2) — Samoa is shutting down its government this week due to an ongoing outbreak of measles.

Samoa’s prime minister said the shutdown will allow civil servants to focus on a nationwide immunization drive.

The measles outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 50 people, most of them children.

The outbreak began in October and more than 3,700 cases have been reported so far.

All government services will be closed Thursday and Friday.