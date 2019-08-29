Merkel meets Palestinians’ Abbas for talks in Berlin

International
Posted: / Updated:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, addresss the media during a joint statement prior to a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that Germany continues to believe a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians is the only way for both peoples “to live in peace and security.”

Merkel stressed her support for a two-state solution ahead of talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Chancellery in Berlin.

“We appreciate Chancellor Merkel’s efforts to create multilateral cooperation aside from unilateral solutions to create stability and peace in the world,” Abbas said.

He stressed the importance of Germany’s role in the Middle East and thanked the country for its financial support for Palestinians’ health services, education and the strengthening of civil society.

Germany is one of the biggest donors to the Palestinians having given them some 110 million euros ($121.8 million) in 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high"

Increased warmth and humidity this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Increased warmth and humidity this weekend"

More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan"

Kupuna Life: Flipping through a legacy of knowledge and smiles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kupuna Life: Flipping through a legacy of knowledge and smiles"

kapolei warehouse fire intentionally set

Thumbnail for the video titled "kapolei warehouse fire intentionally set"

Armitage found guilty of negligent homicide that killed Nanakuli teen, Kaulana Werner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Armitage found guilty of negligent homicide that killed Nanakuli teen, Kaulana Werner"
More Local News

Trending Stories