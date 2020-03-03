Medical team to be sent to South Korea to test US forces for coronavirus and work on a vaccine

Army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at the Dongdaegu train station in Daegu, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Kim Hyun-tai/Yonhap via AP)

Earlier today, Kim Bo-kyoung of Arirang News in South Korea reported that an American team will be sent to Korea to test for COVID-19.

“According to a source in the US government, the US Department of Defense has reportedly dispatched a 60-member medical team to South Korea to test US forces in Korea for the virus. They’re also known to be using samples of the virus to work on a vaccine,” Kim said.

Last week, Hawaiian Airlines suspended service to Incheon International Airport in Korea.