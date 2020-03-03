Earlier today, Kim Bo-kyoung of Arirang News in South Korea reported that an American team will be sent to Korea to test for COVID-19.
“According to a source in the US government, the US Department of Defense has reportedly dispatched a 60-member medical team to South Korea to test US forces in Korea for the virus. They’re also known to be using samples of the virus to work on a vaccine,” Kim said.
Last week, Hawaiian Airlines suspended service to Incheon International Airport in Korea.
- Dear Panci – Dudes and Don’ts
- Abba Geebz – Healing Dinosaurs Tour
- Honolulu Rainbow Ekiden
- Millennial Monday – The Perfect Picture
- Medical team to be sent to South Korea to test US forces for coronavirus and work on a vaccine