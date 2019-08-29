Furry hero: UK honors dog who stopped White House intruder

International
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — A four-legged hero who saved then-President Barack Obama from a White House intruder is now an award-winner in Britain.

Hurricane, a former Secret Service dog, has earned the Order of Merit from British veterinary charity PDSA. He’s the first foreigner to win the honor, to be bestowed at a London ceremony in October.

The Belgian Malinois intercepted an intruder who scaled the White House fence in October 2014. The intruder swung Hurricane around, punching and kicking him, but the dog dragged him to the ground, allowing Secret Service agents to intercept him. Obama, home at the time, was not harmed.

Handler Marshall Mirarchi described Hurricane as a “legend” within the service after the attack. Mirarchi said injuries suffered in the incident contributed to Hurricane’s 2016 retirement from the Secret Service.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high"

Increased warmth and humidity this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Increased warmth and humidity this weekend"

More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan"

Kupuna Life: Flipping through a legacy of knowledge and smiles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kupuna Life: Flipping through a legacy of knowledge and smiles"

kapolei warehouse fire intentionally set

Thumbnail for the video titled "kapolei warehouse fire intentionally set"

Armitage found guilty of negligent homicide that killed Nanakuli teen, Kaulana Werner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Armitage found guilty of negligent homicide that killed Nanakuli teen, Kaulana Werner"
More Local News

Trending Stories