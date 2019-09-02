Denmark buys 4 circus elephants to retire them

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark is spending 11 million kroner ($1.6 million) to buy the country’s last four circus elephants to give them a proper retirement as the government moves to ban wild animals in circuses.

Food and Fisheries Minister Mogens Jensen says a ban on wild animals in circuses is expected later this year.

The ministry said Saturday there were no immediate plans as to where to put Ramboline, Lara, Djunga and Jenny, but applicants willing to take the mammals should offer a timely takeover and proper welfare. In the meantime, Animal Protection Denmark would ensure their welfare until then.

Circus Arena manager Benny Berdino said he was “sad to have to say goodbye” to its elephants, but was happy they would get a good retirement. The fourth elephant belonged to Cirkus Trapez.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

