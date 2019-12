HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a deadly Christmas in the Philippines, where a strong typhoon barrelled over the central part of the country.

The storm made landfall on the eastern Samar province equal to a Category One hurricane, with 93 mile per hour winds and gusts up to 121 miles per hour.

More than a dozen people were killed.

Thousands were forced to flee their homes on Christmas day.

The storm also disrupted travel, stranding passengers at airports.