Beer made from 5000 year-old yeast

Some beer lovers in Jerusalem are giving a whole new meaning to aging a brew. A pub is serving a beer made with yeast that’s 5000 years-old.
It was discovered by two men – including one microbiologist – in old clay pots. They were able to reactivate the yeast in a lab and make their first batch of beer last spring.
In terms of how good the brew is, the jury is still out. Some people say it tastes like nuts or bananas and goes down smoothly, but others say it tastes like burnt bread and has no appeal. Either way, there are plans to market the beer worldwide. It’s not clear what the ancient brew will be named.
