2 Canadians kidnapped in West African nation of Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Authorities in Ghana say two Canadians on an exchange program have been abducted.

Police and local media say the two were attending Kumasi Technical University in the West African country’s second-largest city.

Guillaume Berube, spokesman for Global Affairs Canada, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Canadian officials are providing assistance to the victims’ families.

Berube says no other information is being released so as not to “compromise ongoing efforts or endanger the safety of Canadians.”

This is the second time in less than a month that foreigners have been targeted in the south-central city of Kumasi. An Indian national earlier was abducted and rescued.

Ghana’s president has vowed to crack down on those committing the crimes.