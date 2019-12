Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services has confirmed at least 19 cases of measles. The latest case is a 9-month old, who is reported to be in stable condition.

The government issued a statement on its Facebook page.

Response teams have been investigating the outbreak. Quarantines and vaccinations in at-risk communities have been implemented, and non-essential travel is discouraged.

Fiji is about 800 miles away from Samoa, which is also experiencing a measles outbreak.