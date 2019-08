The Department of Transportation has advised that the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are experiencing outages with their systems at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Kona International Airport.

Inbound international flights to #HNL and #KOA may be impacted by the Customs & Border Protection temporary outage. Please follow @CBP for updates. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/NE1g22h6JZ — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) August 16, 2019

The outage may delay processing of international passengers.

Those who are picking up international passengers should prepare for delays and check with CBP.