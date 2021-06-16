International Market Place to welcome several new locally-owned restaurants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several new locally-owned eateries are coming to International Market Place in Waikiki.

Kuhio Avenue Food Hall was the first of the four to open with its new Banzai Burger and La Pinta Cantina restaurants located on level 1 of International Market Place. The food hall promises a bustling collection of culinary experiences with a local flair, featuring a total of ten food stalls and three bars that are scheduled to open in phases throughout the summer. Patrons can enjoy a meal between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Stripsteak Waikiki also announced it will reopen on July 1. The restaurants presents an evocative and modern twist on the classic American steakhouse with a unique blend of Asian influence and the signature Chef Michael Mina flair.

Joining the grand opening news is Skybox Taphouse Waikiki, which will offer pizza, sports and beer and local landmark Liliha Bakery, known across Oahu for its delicious baked goods. Both businesses are slated to join International Market Place in winter of 2021.

And family-run restaurant Moani Waikiki is coming to Waikiki in the summer. Details regarding the official opening day are limited, but the eatery says it will offer live music, ono food and aloha.

“It’s an honor to welcome this incredible collection of new and local-favorite restaurants to International Market Place”, said General Manager Breana Grosz. “With so many great new dining options, we look forward to continue being a gathering place for locals and visitors alike.”

