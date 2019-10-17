Interest-free home down payment loans now available

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Community Services Director Pamela Witty-Oakland is reminding the public that qualified low-income and moderate-income families may be eligible for interest-free down payment loans to assist in their home purchases.

The Department of Community Services (DCS) has around $1,000,000 available in Federal HOME funds for the loan program this fiscal year and is accepting applications from applicants’ mortgage lenders for loans up to $40,000.

Loans will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified households.

“Homeownership is one of the ways families accumulate wealth, and this federal funding can help save thousands of dollars in interest payments over the life of a mortgage,” said Witty-Oakland. “I urge qualified first-time homebuyers to take advantage of this proven gateway to financial security.”

Interested families are required to apply for a city loan through a mortgage lender after being approved for a first mortgage. There is no cost to apply. To qualify, applicants must provide five-percent of the purchase price as a down payment and complete an approved homeownership course. A home inspection is also required.

For more information, call the Department of Community Services Loan Branch at 768-7076.