HONOLULU (KHON2) — Instagram is rolling out a new feature to help users flag misinformation.

Users can click the three dots in the upper right corner of every post, hit buttons to designate it as “Inappropriate” and then as “False information.”

Then, flagged posts will be reviewed by certified fact-checkers. Instagram said it won’t remove false information, but problematic posts won’t be displayed on the platform’s search, hashtag or explore pages.