INspirational People: Celeste Magnani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kailua woman recently completed a unique and beautiful work of art. She then gave it away, but not to just anybody.

It took Celeste Magnani a month to create this piece.

It is said that art is in the eye of the beholder. To be viewed and interpreted individually.

If you take a closer look at this work, you’ll quickly see messages.

The work of art is comprised of every card, e-mail, text message, and social media post Celeste Magnani received over the last year all while undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

“And it was hard and so I didn’t want to rip up the cards but the more I got into it the more I realized all the messages in the backside of these cards are embedded,” said Magnani. “All the energy is there all the love and compassion. Everything is there.”

There are messages of love and hope, and something she found while feeling so lost.

“I named her Gratitude. Because this journey was incredibly difficult. But throughout I had so much support and love from people this made me feel so grateful and I wanted others to know how grateful I feel,” said Magnani.

Celeste Magnani chose to donate her work to the doctors and nurses who guided her. Both physically and emotionally, every step of the way.

Dr. Kelly Shimabukuro, Oncologist said, “It’s really nice because we see people in the darkest times of their life. And to see them through to the other end getting gratitude.”