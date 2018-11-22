Amazing comeback inspires more people with Parkinson’s to fight

On Tuesday, we introduced you to Mike Tajima, a former dentist who was also an avid golfer and runner.

More recently, he’s been battling Parkinson’s disease. Less than four months ago, he was hospitalized with a feeding tube, having lost his will to live.

Then his family found Kyle Pressley of Flex-Hard Pro Fitness, who uses boxing to stimulate both the muscles and the mind.

Nowadays, Tajima is at the gym several times a week and is back to being active and independent.

One day after our story aired, we learned five Hawaii families with loved ones who suffer from the disease have already reached out to Pressley.

“I’m telling you, this is my new path,” Pressley said. “I definitely want to let the people of Hawaii know they have a place to come here at Flex-Hard Pro Fitness where I want to cater to the Parkinson’s clients and let them know that it’s not a death wish. You can come here and get better. We can’t cure it, but we can delay the process, and we’re going to get better together. That’s the main thing about it.”

While there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, research shows by being active, you can fight back against it.