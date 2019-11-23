Inaugural impaired driving checkpoint in memory of Hannah Brown held

WAILUKU (MAUI NOW VIA KHON2) — It’s been five months since 19-year-old Hannah Brown of Wailuku was killed in a drunk driving crash on Maui.

It happened on Kuihelani Highway in Kahului back in June.

The Maui Police Department and Mothers Against Drunk Driving held it’s inaugural impaired driving checkpoint in memory of Hannah Brown.

“Tonight is unprecedented for Maui police and in honor of Hannah Brown,” said Lt. William Hankins of the Maui Police Department. “Parents came to me, and said they want to do something special for her birthday. They’re opening themselves up so people can see the pain. So what we did was come up with Hannah Brown Memorial Checkpoint. We want to do this every year so people will be aware of drinking and drugged driving. We want to eradicate impaired driving on Maui County.”

Maui police say 75 percent of the traffic fatalities that happened so far this year are alcohol related.

