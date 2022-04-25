HONOLULU (KHON2) — With more people getting vaccinated, rates of COVID-19 deaths and cases in nursing homes have declined in Hawaii and across the United States.

AARP has a Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard that provides up-to-date information on transmission, vaccination status, and more in nursing homes across the country.

Hawaii has one of the best vaccination rates in the country which is why the transmission rate is low and the current number of deaths in and out of nursing homes is lower than in other parts of the country.

“As public health officials keep an eye on the Omicron subvariant BA.2, booster doses for nursing home residents and staff remain vitally important to protecting this vulnerable population,” said Keali`i Lopez, AARP Hawai`i state director.

However, according to their studies, staffing remains a high concern for some nursing homes in Hawaii. Their report found the percentage of facilities reporting a shortage of nurses or aides decreased from 51.2% in February to 42.9% in March.

“Adequate staffing levels are crucial in providing high-quality care and safe environments for our loved ones,” said Lopez. “No nursing home resident should have to settle for limited quality care. AARP is fighting for important legislation that addresses staffing inadequacies and other chronic issues that were all too common in many of the state’s nursing homes long before the pandemic hit.”

It has been reported Hawaii was one of the safest states to be in during the pandemic when the delta and Omicron variants were at their peak. With cases drastically downstate reporting has decreased to weekly.

Lopez said calling for more transparency from the state in reporting COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities could always be needed.

For more information on the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, you can head to their website or click here.