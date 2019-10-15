Illinois’ favorite crossing guard overwhelmed by community’s gratitude

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A longtime volunteer is getting big honors in Illinois.

Hundreds gathered to hold a birthday surprise party for 80-year-old Alec Childress.

He’s a well-known crossing guard in the community, who’s been helping kids get across the street safely since he retired from construction back in 2005.

Parents, students, even former students all turned out for the party to say thanks for all the kindness he’s shown them over the years.

Childress says he was speechless by the gesture and appreciates all the love.