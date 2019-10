HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews are working to repair a 6-inch hydrant waterline on Kalanianaole Highway near Wailupe Beach Park on Monday, October 14.

The repairs will result in alternating lane closures in both the east and west-bound directions.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to use alternate routes where possible. Repairs will be ongoing until further notice.

No customers are affected.