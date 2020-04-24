HVO scientists don’t buy new study that suggests connection between rain and the 2018 Kilauea eruption

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new study suggests unusually heavy rainfall triggered the 2018 eruption of Kilauea, but scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory don’t buy it.

The study was done by scientists at the University of Miami. It said several months of heavy rain got into the pores within Kilauea’s volcanic rocks, which built enough pressure to where the wet rocks broke down and released the magma.

HVO and USGS scientists say increasing pressure in the magmatic system was the primary driver in triggering the eruption.

They say that residents shouldn’t be concerned that the next big rainfall might cause the next eruption.