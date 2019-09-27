Humane Society urges pet parents to take safety precautions as search for a missing Golden Retriever continues

A missing Golden Retriever name “Mele” is bringing people from around the world together. Over 1,200 people on Facebook are following the desperate search for Mele.

The Hawaiian Humane Society has a warning for pet parents to take the proper safety precautions.

On August 9, Mele, a 7-year-old Golden Retriever, was out hiking Hawaii Loa Ridge trail with Ani Izuta’s dad when she ran off.

“At one point he lost sight of her, and hadn’t seen her again,” Ani Izuta said about the day Mele went missing.

Mele is Izuta’s best friend.

“She came into my life when I was having a really rough time. She was a blessing to me, and she saved me really,” Izuta explained about their bond.

Izuta has done everything in her power to search for Mele. She even made “Operation Bring Mele Home,” a Facebook group with over 1,200 followers from across Oahu and around the world.

“Someone said, ‘I feel so helpless being here in Australia. Wish I could help,” Izuta said as she read one of the Facebook comments.

After weeks with no sign of Mele, Izuta believes someone could have her.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said by law, a citizen is required to report a found dog.

“The state law requires that you contact the contracted animal control organization. In this case, on Oahu, that would be us,” said the Director of Community Relations at the Hawaiian Humane Society, Daniel Roselle.

The Humane Society said keeping a lost dog could be considered stolen property, at which point police may get involved.

Roselle said owners are also required by law to register their pet with the city.

The Humane Society also said it’s important to microchip pets.

“If more dogs or cats were microchipped, they would be more quickly reunited with their owners.”

Vets will usually check new patients for a microchip, but there are additional safety precautions you can take.

“The GPS collars would probably be helpful, especially for patients that tend to roam,” said Candice Denham-Soquena, the Owner of Kailua Animal Clinic. “Keeping your dogs spayed or neutered is also another thing that can help reduce the chances of them wandering and looking for a mate,” she added.

Mele was wearing a collar with tags, and she is microchipped. Izuta is offering a $2,500 for her reward. If you see Mele, contact Izuta at 808-226-3270.