HTA and lawmakers urge state to address safety and traffic issues at Laniakea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lawmakers and the Hawaii Tourism Authority are calling on the Department of Transportation to address traffic and safety concerns along a busy stretch of road on the North Shore.

North shore legislators met today with the HTA to talk about a way forward.

This comes, after a 10-year-old boy was hit by a car last week, while crossing Kamehameha Highway fronting Laniakea Beach in an area that’s been a source of controversy for decades.

“We all definitely feel the frustration,” said Honolulu City Council member Heidi Tsuneyoshi. “This has been a fight for over a decade and just really looking to have action. Hopefully, I’m hoping within the next, by the end of the month we can at least get somebody to say that we’re ready to move forward on something.”

Some initial ideas being proposed include adding a traffic light and crosswalk while officials work on a long-term solution.