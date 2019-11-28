HPD: Increase in crimes involving firearms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department says there’s no big increase in crime despite a series of high-profile incidents. What is on the rise — the number of guns being used. Honolulu Police say they’ve noticed a 20-percent increase in crimes involving firearms. And sometimes the guns used are fake.

“We still treat these cases like they are actual firearms and in terms of the criminal penalties it’s the same,” said Major Walter Ozeki. “I think it’s just the sign of the times. It has to do with desperation because these criminals, these particular offenses, carry significant weight.”

Police Chief Susan Ballard says they’ve asked patrol officers to increase visibility like making sure their blue lights are on. HPD is also shifting resources.

“We bring in our plainclothes units or bike units. We switch hours. We concentrate them in different areas to make sure we address these issues that are coming up,” said Chief Ballard.

And HPD is asking for more. In about 2 years, Chief Ballard hopes to fill 250 vacancies. She’s also looking at hiring additional staff, more foot positions and detectives.

“We are asking for more, asking to add foot positions to our budget for Waikiki, Chinatown, and Kailua area. We are asking for increased staffing for the Kapolei and urban Honolulu area because of the increase in population,” said Chief Ballard.

But to keep Oahu safe comes with a price. HPD is asking for an extra $8-million in next year’s budget. Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he’s committed to making that happen.

“Now to get the full $8-million, that answer I can’t give you yet because where do we find the money? From where do we take the money? From what other departments do we take it? It’s a difficult decision. It’s a bit of rough justice.”

To fill vacancies, HPD will have it’s first lateral transfer class in June. That means these candidates are already officers and would go through a shortened form of training. They’ll be accepting transfers from neighbor islands as well as the mainland.