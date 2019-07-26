How much do you think you should pay to ride the rail?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Rate Commission wants to know how much you think you should pay to ride the rail.

They’re requesting public input on the future policies and rates for the rail project once the system begins operations.

Topics include should bus and rail fares are the same with no charge for transfers?

Should there be flat rates or distance-based rates, and should rate at the beginning of rail be free?

And if so for how long? Public testimony can be given at the rate commission meetings on August 13 and September 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It can also be submitted in written form.