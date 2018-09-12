How does a weathercaster know which direction to point? Right is left and left is right

If you’ve ever been in a television studio, one of the fun things to do is play weathercaster in front of the green screen.

Why? Because what you see on the reference monitor, the monitor that shows what’s being captured by cameras, is in the opposite direction of what you would think.

Left is right and right is left.

Sometimes you’ll even see on-air people make a mistake.

Justin Cruz explains to Dr. Alison Nugent and Howard Dashefsky the trick he uses to point or move in the right direction.

Make a small move, don’t over commit.

He explains that if you do that, you’ll see if you’re correct. But if you’re backwards, don’t suddenly move the other direction, point something out and then move the other way to where you wanted to be.