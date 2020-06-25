House bill calling for public transparency, police reform passed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A measure to increase public transparency with police was passed on June 24.

The legislative conference committee passed House Bill 285 HD1 SD2 CD1.

The bill requires the disclosure of the identity of officers who are suspended or discharged for misconduct in a report to the Legislature. It also removes the exemption for police from disclosure under Hawaii’s Uniform Information Practices Act (UIPA), and clarifies additional authorities and powers of the Law Enforcement Standards Board.

Currently, the UIPA requires the names of all disciplined state and city government employees to be disclosed but exempts county police officers. Amending the UIPA code effectively holds police to the same standard as civil servants.

The passage of this measure builds on several years of work by legislators for greater police transparency and reform.

“The steps this bill takes will increase transparency, build trust in law enforcement, and make it easier for our good officers to do their difficult jobs with the help of a supportive community that trusts them,” said Representative Chris Lee, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill is expected to be voted on by the full House and Senate during floor sessions next week.

