Hourly full closures for emergency slope work on Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Hill

LIHUE (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public of emergency full closures on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) at Mile Marker 1 (the hill approaching Hanalei Bridge).

The full closures will be hourly for approximately 30 minutes between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the top of each hour on Thursday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

The full closures are needed to safely remove boulders that have been identified as possible risks to the roadway below the upper slope. This will be done in concert with this week’s scheduled single lane closure.

During work hours flagmen will manage alternating traffic control through the open lane. Motorists should expect delays and travel with caution through the work zone. Camera views of Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Hill can be viewed at http://goakamai.org/icx/pages/cameras.aspx by selecting ‘Kauai – Kuhio Hwy’ from the dropdown field.

All work is weather permitting. Should conditions necessitate changes in the roadwork schedule, the latest information will be posted on the HDOT roadwork page at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/ or via the Department’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.