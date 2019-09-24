Visitor industry gives $100K grant to help homeless in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) –There’s a big boost is coming to help the homeless in Waikiki.

The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association and the Hawaii Tourism Authority donated $100,000 to IHS to launch a new program aimed at addressing chronic homelessness in Waikiki.

The money lets IHS provide one-year of night outreach.

It also offers medical attention, transport homeless to IHS in Iwilei, and establish an evening drop-in service center at St. Augstine’s church where homeless will receive meals, hot showers and social services.

