Honolulu’s airport steps-up cleaning efforts

Two people have tested positive for Coronavirus, the two Oahu residents traveled through Honolulu’s airport where cleaning staff are increasing sanitation efforts.

Evelyn Meyers is a janitor supervisor at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, she said it is a full day of cleaning and sanitizing common areas, like the seats, elevator and hand rails.

“We make sure to take all of that dust off before we sanitize and disinfect our rails,” Meyers said. “We do this everyday, everyday is general maintaining and sanitizing all areas that we are assigned to, so we basically clean from curb side to wall, ceiling to floor.”

More than 30 employees work in each of the three cleaning shifts at the airport. The night crew is the team tasked with deep cleaning when there is less foot traffic.

Tim Sakahara is the Public Information Officer for the Department of Transportation, he said they are increasing the number of sanitation stations at the airports.

Sakahara said, “There’s a lot of things that are uncontrollable or unknown but the DOT is doing its best to control that can be controlled for example like the cleaning.”

Meyers said she wears hand gloves for work and she has more caution ever since the Covid 19 outbreak began, although she has always had high standards in the work she does.

Meyers said, “If that’s my mother that’s walking on this escalator, it better be clean!”