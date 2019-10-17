Honolulu Zoo parking repairs expected to be completed by Oct. 24

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The scheduled completion of repairs to the Honolulu Zoo parking is now expected to be finished by Thursday, Oct. 24.

The project began on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and the previously anticipated completion date was Friday, Oct. 4.

Crews are scheduled to work Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Please avoid the area if possible, use alternate parking areas, and observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs, and special duty police officers who will be on hand to assist with traffic control.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks the public for its patience and understanding.

The Department of Facility Maintenance may be contacted at 768-3632 for any questions regarding this project.