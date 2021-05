USA, Hawaii, Oahu, South Coast, Makapuu Beach and Manana Island. (Photo by: Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued an unresponsive bodysurfer in his 60s from the ocean at Makapuu Beach Park on Friday, April 30.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says the man was brought to an emergency room in critical condition.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to EMS, Ocean Safety staff performed CPR on the bodysurfer before medical personnel arrived.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday, EMS officials said.