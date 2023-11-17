HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting April 2025, you’ll be able to throw food waste and manufactured compostable materials in the same bin you throw out your grass trimmings, leaves and branches.

Green waste bin

“It helps achieve our overall goal of diverting that, less material from having to go to a landfill,” said Department of Environmental Services (DES) Director, Roger Babcock Jr.

On Friday afternoon, Nov. 17, Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 47 redefining recyclables to include items like take-out food containers, bags, utensils and food scraps.

“It’s just about a smarter and better use of our waste materials and turning it into a really productive resource for us,” stated Mayor Blangiardi.

According to DES, compost is valuable in promoting a circular economy and enhancing the soil for all industries.

Until the new ordinance goes into effect, the only materials that can go into the green bins will be green waste.