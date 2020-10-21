Honolulu Mayor sends order to move into Tier Two

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fitness centers are among the businesses that will be allowed to reopen in Honolulu’s Tier Two of its reopening strategy. The gyms will be able to operate indoors at 25% capacity, and while some operators are ready for the next phase, others need more time to prepare.

Outdoor workouts are becoming the norm for members of Flexx Fitness Hawaii. Owners Debbie and Chris Faildo said they took out most of their equipment in order to reopen under Honolulu’s Tier One.

“Those machines are no joke when it comes to moving those machines, so it took us at least 8 hours,” Debbie Faildo said. “We decided as soon as we got the OK to move everything outside, we got the insurance, got everything to go. ”

Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the actions taken by Honolulu residents have slowed down the spread of COVID-19. He said the county is ready to move up to Tier Two.

“Unless we have 1,000 cases our average is down in the sixties in the case count and the positivity rate is below 3% and it can be up to five,” Caldwell said. “So it is almost assured, and those businesses in Tier Two should begin to prepare to reopen.”

Tier Two is less restrictive, it allows five people to dine-out without living in the same household. Arcades would be able to reopen to groups of five at 50% capacity, and personal care services like massage therapists can begin appointments.

Island Club and Spa will reopen without facial and massage treatments for now. The CEO and founder Randy Otto said they will first focus on welcoming back members on Nov 1. They will need a couple of weeks to prepare even if Tier Two is likely to take effect on Oct. 22.

“Gear up, get the frontline staff going,” Otto said. “Second make sure the club looks spotless, when members walk in it’s got to be perfect.”

Gym owners are getting ready to reopen as Honolulu Club closes its doors permanently from the impacts of COVID-19.

Otto said, “Our competitor Honolulu Club announced that they were not going to be reopening, and that just gave me the desire and enthusiasm to make sure we do whatever it takes to get reopened. ”

Flexx Fitness Hawaii will keep some equipment outdoors knowing there is uncertainty in the tier system.

