Honolulu Marathon’s 2019 final finishers cross finish line together

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first finisher for a second year in a row was Titus Ekiru of Kenya.

His official time — two hours, seven minutes and 59 seconds.

That’s the fastest time in the Honolulu Marathon’s history.

The final finishers crossed at around 10:30 p.m.

Tomohiro Niimura, 41, and Kumiko Sano, 72, both from Japan took about 17-and-a-half hours to complete the race.

Officials say, they met on the course as he was struggling.

They realized that Kumiko was the same age as Tomohiro’s mother, so she decided to walk with him all the way to the finish line.