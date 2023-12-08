HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of runners from across the world are in Hawaii for the biggest race of the year happening Sunday, Dec. 8.

Travelers from Japan like Koji Yoshikawa and Diomar Abregana are helping boost tourism in the state by participating in the Honolulu Marathon.

“Hawaii is very special in Japan and its culture for them,” said Yoshikawa who is eager to run his first-ever marathon.

According to Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association, President and CEO, Mufi Hannemann, Japanese tourists were a big portion of the tourists to the state.

“We want international travel right now. What’s carrying us is the West Coast… but we also need to balance that out with international travel. The Japanese have always led the way with some 1.5 million visitors. This was was it pre-pandemic,” stated Hannemann.

The number of Japanese participants in 2023 has doubled compared to the year prior, but it’s still only two-thirds of what was seen back in 2019, according to Honolulu Marathon President and CEO, Jim Barahal.

However, businesses like Hawaii Running Lab are feeling the impacts of increased tourism.

“Japanese tourists coming in to see us, we’re definitely seeing a lot of them come in,” said founder & owner of Hawaii Running Lab, Michael Garrison. “We have more gear this year, so we shouldn’t sell out, but we had people show up like when the bell rang on Thursday because they missed out last year.”

The state is working to make travel from Japan more accessible and desirable.

“They’re starting now to put back some flights that were waylaid for a while,” stated Hannemann. “I think that’s going to be a good, healthy sign. And then from the Hawaii Tourism Authority perspective, we have a Japan marketing component.”