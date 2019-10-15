Honolulu drivers named one of the best in America

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re a local, you might be scratching your head.

According to a study by QuoteWizard, it analyzed data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers in the top 75 populous cities in the country. They valuated and ranked cities on four factors based on accidents, speeding tickets, DUI’s and other citations.

Honolulu drivers ranked thirteenth among the mix of best drivers. Detroit, Michigan topped as the best driving city in American.

But how about the worst? Portland, Oregon, apparently has the worst drivers in the country,