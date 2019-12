HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu City Lights, which usually runs through Jan. 1, will close earlier in 2019.

The holiday display will run through Sunday, Dec. 29.

According to officials, the lights will close early this year. An official with the city said that they noticed a significant drop in attendance after Christmas day.

Honolulu City Lights is presented each year by the City and County of Honolulu and the Friends of Honolulu City Lights.