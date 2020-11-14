Honolulu City Council members say extension to CARES Act funding is needed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Time is ticking until Federal CARES Act money expires. Any money left unspent after Dec. 30 will be returned to the U.S. Treasury.

Honolulu City Council Member Ron Menor said his office still gets calls from plenty of small businesses and families struggling from the pandemic. He said continued aid will be needed in 2021.

“We may start to see an upswing in our economy, a recovery our economy, say by next summer or the fall of next year. So I would hope that there would be enough federal CARES Act that federal dollars provided to the City and County government to at least carry us through.” Ron Menor, Honolulu City Council Member

The City and County of Honolulu said it intends to use all of its $387 million in CARES Act funds by the deadline.

However, Menor said it would be better to extend the deadline and stretch that money out a few more months, just in case the state does not receive any more federal funding.

He created a resolution that passed the City Council, which urges the Hawaii Congressional Delegation to push for an extension of the federal deadline.

“By extending the deadline, the congressional delegation would at least provide us with a safety valve, to be able to go into the next year and utilize the funds that are badly needed to address the needs and concerns of businesses and individuals and families who are finally financially struggling,” said Menor.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case said there is a chance additional funding and an extension to CARES Act funding will pass, but he is unsure of when it could happen.

“We can hope for the best which is that the extension will occur, and you will have the time that we all need to spend these monies in a reasonably and get them to desperately needed a parts of our community, but you have to get a plan B in place, in case politics continues to hang up,” said Case.

With Rick Blangiardi set to become Honolulu mayor in January, it is likely that developing a Plan B will fall on his shoulders.

For now, Case said he hopes the state and the counties will be able to find a way to use every cent available.