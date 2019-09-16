Hirono calls for Kavanaugh’s impeachment following NYT report into another sexual misconduct allegation

United States senator Mazie Hirono is calling Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s impeachment.

Following a New York Times report over the weekend concerning sexual misconduct allegations stemming from a college party in which Kavanaugh reportedly exposed himself to a Yale University classmate, Hirono is calling for the House to move forward with an impeachment inquiry.

The House Judiciary Committee should immediately begin an impeachment inquiry to determine whether Justice Kavanaugh lied to Congress and why the FBI wasn’t permitted to investigate all credible allegations against him. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 15, 2019

Hirono issued a statement on Twitter that said, “Brett Kavanaugh should never have been confirmed to the Supreme Court. It was plain to me and many others at the time that the FBI ‘investigation’ into the serious, corroborated allegations of sexual assault by Justice Kavanaugh was a sham. New reporting from the New York Times further proves it.

“The House Judiciary Committee should immediately begin an impeachment inquiry to determine whether Justice Kavanaugh lied to Congress and why the FBI wasn’t permitted to investigate all credible allegations against him.”

Kavanaugh was confirmed last October after Senate hearings concerning another sexual misconduct allegation.