Hilo residents prepare for Erick

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Plenty of sand and plenty of folks in the Walter Victor C.K. Baseball Complex are filling their bags with as much of these to prepare ahead of Erick.

But a name that has repeatedly popped up was “Lane.”

Hilo folks told KHON2 that Hurricane Lane really did a number on the community last year. It took months for a lot of people to clean up after the storm because of all the flooding.

With Erick expected to dump rain and possible flooding this time around, KHON2 stopped by the KTA Grocery Store to see how people were preparing.

There were two kinds of people we met: those that weren’t too worried, and those who were.

“We’re used to it with Lane – 60 inches,” said Hilo resident chad Wasserman. “I don’t think it will impact us too much but better keep your supplies in hand just in.”

“I’m a little worried,” said another Hilo resident Bryson Pedro. “Hawaii’s known for hurricanes last one was one it devastated puna side so we are stocking up on the waters and canned goods and items in the event it becomes a disaster, we are settled in, at least.”

A reminder for Big Island residents, Civil Defense closed Issac Hale, Punaluu and Whittington Beach Parks. South Point Road restricted to local traffic. Bayfront Parking Lot on Kamehameha is closed and Hele-on pickup is at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium.

This sand pile can still fill many more sandbags so if you can, bring your own bags and head to 181 Manono street.