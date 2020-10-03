Hilo couple in custody after they allegedly tried to rob a home improvement store

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island charged a Hilo couple with robbery and other offenses after an incident that took place on Sept. 19.

The Hawaii Police Department said that Spencer Jordan Feary, 33, and Taelilynn Mahinaohoku Harumi Leslie, 19, went into a home improvement store on Makaala Street in Hilo and then loaded a shopping cart with a number of store items.

Then, the two allegedly tried to leave the store without paying. But as they did, a store associate asked if they could confirm that they paid for the merchandise but a fight broke out. Police said that the couple assaulted the store employee.

The two then left the store without the merchandise, which was worth over $1,460.

On Sept. 29, police found Feary at a traffic stop and arrested him. Officials said that he was driving the same vehicle that was used in the robbery incident on Sept. 19. Officers found narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, which they were able to recover after they obtained a search warrant.

The next day, Leslie was found and arrested.

Police charged Feary with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, three counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, driving without a valid driver’s license as well as for an outstanding contempt of court warrant. His bail was set at $131,400.

Leslie was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, second-degree theft and for two outstanding contempt of court warrants. Her bail was set at $45,450.

Both had their initial court appearances in South Hilo District Court on Oct. 1. They remain in custody at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

